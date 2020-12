Population of golden snub-nosed monkey in Shennongjia National Park increases

A golden snub-nosed monkey baby is curious about a camera. Two photographers came across a group of golden snub-nosed monkeys during a visit to Shennongjia National Park in Hubei Province. (Photo/Li Kaiyu)

Thanks to generations of protection efforts, the population of golden snub-nosed monkeys has risen from 1,280 to 1,470.

