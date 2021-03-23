Xinjiang-themed photo exhibition opens in Beijing

Ecns.cn) 08:45, March 23, 2021

A photo exhibition capturing the daily life of people from different ethnic groups in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region opens in Beijing on March 22, 2021. The exhibition is displaying more than 100 photographic works, which are divided into four parts including the?unity of the nationalities, stunning views of Xinjiang, poverty alleviation and development, and local culture&new life. (China News Service/Tian Yuhao)