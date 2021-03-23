Home>>
Xinjiang-themed photo exhibition opens in Beijing
(Ecns.cn) 08:45, March 23, 2021
A photo exhibition capturing the daily life of people from different ethnic groups in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region opens in Beijing on March 22, 2021. The exhibition is displaying more than 100 photographic works, which are divided into four parts including the?unity of the nationalities, stunning views of Xinjiang, poverty alleviation and development, and local culture&new life. (China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xinjiang-themed photo exhibition opens in Beijing
- China shares true picture of Xinjiang with Malaysia
- Chinese envoy refutes U.S. accusation over Xinjiang
- "Xinjiang genocide" claim biggest lie of the century: Chinese delegation
- Top political advisor stresses enduring stability in Xinjiang
- Le Point magazine: media outlet or tool to smear China?
- Chinese envoy warns EU against sanctions over Xinjiang
- NW China's Xinjiang creates economic benefits from its sound ecological environment
- Commentary: No more crocodile tears for China's Xinjiang
- Companies, individuals in Xinjiang to sue rumormongering Adrian Zenz for causing reputation damage, economic losses
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.