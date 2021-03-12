Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Mar 12, 2021
Naval fleet steams in East China Sea

(China Military Online)    13:57, March 12, 2021

A naval fleet comprised of the guided-missile destroyers Ningbo (Hull 139) and Taiyuan (Hull 131), as well as the guided-missile frigate Nantong (Hull 601), steams in astern formation in waters of the East China Sea during a maritime training drill in late January, 2021. They are attached to a naval destroyer flotilla under the PLA Eastern Theater Command. The maritime training drill mainly involved subjects such as live-fire operation and multi-subject integrated training, aiming to beef up the sailors’ task-implementing capability. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Ning)


