Beijing hits back after U.S., EU, UK, Canada sanctions
(CGTN) 16:52, March 23, 2021
China strongly condemns the Xinjiang-related sanctions imposed by the U.S., the UK, Canada and the European Union, said the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, adding that the sanctions are based on lies and false information.
The accusations against China are based on fake files, words from unidentified sources and even distortion of official documents, Hua Chunying, a spokesperson from the ministry, said at a press conference.
The moves prove that the countries and bloc do not care about human rights or facts, she said, adding that they are interfering in China's internal affairs by using human rights excuses.
