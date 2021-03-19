Uzbekistan creates new governmental structures to work with Russia, WTO
TASHKENT, March 19 (Xinhua) -- Uzbekistan has created new departments under the country's Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade to enhance multilateral cooperation with Russia and integrate its foreign economic policy with the World Trade Organization (WTO).
The decree signed by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev earlier this week envisages creating a new position of deputy minister to oversee the development of investment projects with Russia.
The ministry will also have a new department and a representative office in Russia tasked with expanding mutually beneficial partnerships between the two countries in the political, trade, economic, investment, financial, technical, cultural and humanitarian spheres, it said.
Another department under the same ministry will be created to work with the WTO and Eurasian Economic Union and to review domestic legislation in order to harmonize them with the country's integration process with foreign economic activities.
Uzbekistan is on the path to join the WTO and launched the official negotiation process with the global trade organization in 2019, and last December obtained observer status at the Eurasian Economic Union.
Uzbekistan set up a special government body to dovetail its development strategies with China in 2019.
