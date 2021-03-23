Home>>
In pics: ruins of Subax buddhist temple in Xinjiang
(Xinhua) 16:12, March 23, 2021
A tourist visits the ruins of the Subax buddhist temple in Kuqa City of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on March 22, 2021. The Subax buddhist temple, intially built in the 3rd century A.D., was once an influential temple in the ancient Qiuci State. (Xinhua/Hou Zhaokang)
