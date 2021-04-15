Egypt to use Cairo's int'l exhibition center for mass COVID-19 vaccination: minister
CAIRO, April 14 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed said on Wednesday that the government is preparing the vast Cairo International Convention and Exhibition Centre for mass COVID-19 vaccination, noting the center can accommodate 10,000 citizens daily.
In a virtual cabinet meeting, Zayed explained that 75 clinics are currently being prepared at the spacious venue, according to a cabinet statement.
She pointed out that the center has a yard with an area of 1,500 square meters where citizens can wait, "which ensures social distancing."
The Egyptian COVID-19 vaccination campaign relies on two vaccines: Chinese Sinopharm and British-Swedish Oxford/AstraZeneca.
Egypt started in late January vaccinating medical staff of government hospitals with Sinopharm vaccine, which was the first to be approved by the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA), followed by Oxford/AstraZeneca and Russia's Sputnik V vaccines.
In early March, the North African country started vaccinating elderly people and patients with chronic diseases against coronavirus.
Egypt has so far reported a total of 212,130 COVID-19 cases, including 12,526 deaths and 160,431 recoveries.
Photos
Related Stories
- Egypt unveils discovery of 3000-year-old "Lost Gold City" in Luxor
- Egypt-China Friendship Association in Cairo marks 100th anniversary of CPC's founding
- Egypt's Suez Canal says to seek over 1-bln-USD compensation for losses caused by stuck ship
- Egypt starts vaccinating medics with Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine
- China, Egypt bilateral trade maintain stable growth amid COVID-19
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.