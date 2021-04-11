Home>>
Egypt unveils discovery of 3000-year-old "Lost Gold City" in Luxor
(Xinhua) 09:11, April 11, 2021
An excavation worker carries a pottery vessel unearthed from the archeological site of the "Lost Gold City" in Luxor, Egypt, April 10, 2021. An Egyptian archeological mission announced on Thursday the discovery of a 3,000-year-old "Lost Gold City" (LGC) in Egypt's monument-rich city of Luxor. An Egyptian mission, headed by renowned Egyptian archeologist Zahi Hawass, in collaboration with Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, found the city that was lost under the sand. The city, known as "The Rise of Aten," dates back to the reign of Amenhotep III, and continued to be used by king Tutankhamun. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
