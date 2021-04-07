Classic dance drama revived in Gansu province

Chinadaily.com.cn) 14:40, April 07, 2021

Flower Rains along the Silk Road is staged at Dunhuang Grand Theater on Thursday. [Photo by Wang Binyin/provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The classic dance drama Flower Rains along the Silk Road was revived in Dunhuang, Gansu province, on Thursday evening.

In 1979, the directors of the Gansu Opera House brought the magnificent and colorful Dunhuang murals to the stage in the form of a dance drama. With meticulous polishing over time, Flower Rains along the Silk Road has endured for 42 years, praised by the media as "a living Dunhuang mural with beautiful artistic enjoyment". While winning the affirmation and recognition of audiences, a quality brand gradually appeared.

