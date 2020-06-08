Chinese farmer couple's dance moves become viral hit

A video of a farming couple dancing in an effort to help the husband recover from a car accident and relieve the pressure on the wife has become an unexpected viral hit.

Peng Xiaoying and her husband Fan Deduo are from Wenzhou city in east China's Zhejiang province, and have been working there for seven or eight years. When the couple finally got some savings and planned to open a small shop, Fan Deduo had a car accident.

Although Fan Deduo fortunately survived, he experienced serious psychological stress disorder: when alone and unable to see his wife Peng Xiaoying, he often found himself in a daze, nervous and trembling.

During that time, Peng Xiaoying came under increasing physical and mental pressure, as she was busy with their family business and had to take care of her husband and children.

The doctor advised Peng Xiaoying to exercise more often. By coincidence, she had learned about the "ghost step dance". A few days later, Peng Xiaoying, who was becoming more and more skilled at dancing, asked her husband Fan Deduo to dance together with her.

Fan Deduo resisted at first, but after trying out a few moves, fell in love with it immediately. After dancing, Fan Deduo's health improved. He was no longer nervous, and also became more talkative.

Even since then, the couple would dance whenever they had the time, and even search for new dance moves on their mobile phones that they could teach themselves.

Peng Xiaoying said that every time she finished a dance, she would hug her husband and be filled with all sorts of emotions when thinking about the ups and downs they had seen in life.