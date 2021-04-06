Languages

Tuesday, April 06, 2021

Tourists enjoy flowers at peach garden in Hebei

(Xinhua) 14:18, April 06, 2021

Tourists enjoy flowers at a peach garden demonstration area in Nanbu Township of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, April 4, 2021. Peach blossoms are in full bloom in Nanbu Township, attracting many tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)


