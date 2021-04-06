Home>>
Tourists enjoy flowers at peach garden in Hebei
(Xinhua) 14:18, April 06, 2021
Tourists enjoy flowers at a peach garden demonstration area in Nanbu Township of Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, April 4, 2021. Peach blossoms are in full bloom in Nanbu Township, attracting many tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)
(Web editor: Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Flowers begin to bloom in south China’s Haikou
- Amazing China: The Sea of Flowers on Swamps
- Canberra blooms: Australia’s biggest celebration of spring
- Campus surrounded by flowers in Nanning, China's Guangxi
- Trade fair for flowers, trees held in central China's Xuchang
- Flowers blossom after rainfall in E China's Shandong
- Flowers of Tung oil trees bloom in Shaanxi province
- A sea of azaleas in Guizhou province
- Millions' flowers in full bloom at Int'l Flower Port in Beijing
- Liuzhou embraces flourishing spring
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.