Russian parliament greenlights bill allowing Putin to run for two more terms

Xinhua) 15:50, April 01, 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the annual press conference via video link in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

The bill grants Putin the possibility of starting his presidency from scratch in 2024.

MOSCOW, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Russia's upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, passed a bill on Wednesday enabling incumbent President Vladimir Putin to run for two more terms starting 2024.

The bill was approved by the lower house of parliament, the State Duma, a week ago. Putin is expected to sign it into law soon.

The draft law on elections was made in pursuance of constitutional amendments adopted in a nationwide referendum in July 2020.

One of the 206 constitutional amendments stipulates that the limit of two presidential terms applies to the incumbent head of state, but without taking into account his previous terms.

In light of the amendment, the bill grants Putin the possibility of starting his presidency from scratch in 2024 and holding the office for two more terms until 2036.

