Russia adds 8,711 COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:31, March 30, 2021

MOSCOW, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Russia registered 8,711 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 4,528,543, the country's COVID-19 response center said Monday.

Meanwhile, as Russia reported 293 more deaths and 7,280 new recoveries, the respective total stood at 98,033 and 4,146,408, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,612 new cases, taking its total to 1,024,163.

Nearly 119.8 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country, the center said.

