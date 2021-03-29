WHO chief says rich countries responsible for COVID-19 deaths in other countries

Xinhua) 16:52, March 29, 2021

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. [Photo/Agencies]

BEIJING - The World Health Organization (WHO) has been particularly condemning rich countries, saying they are directly responsible for the deaths of high-risk people in low- and middle-income countries, USA Today reported on Thursday.

"Countries that are now vaccinating younger, healthy people at low risk of disease are doing so at the cost of the lives of health workers, older people and other at-risk groups in other countries," the report quoted WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as saying at a news conference on Monday.

The White House defended its America-first COVID-19 vaccination strategy this week, calling it justified because of the country's terrible outbreak and promising to share shots after Americans are protected, the report said.

It added that global leaders and residents of other countries voice increasing criticism of the United States and other wealthy nations for buying up most of the world's supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

