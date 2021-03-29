Brazil surpasses 12.5 mln COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 15:29, March 29, 2021

SAO PAULO, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Brazil reported 44,326 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 12,534,688, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The country also reported 1,656 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total death toll to 312,206.

Brazil's hospital system is currently overwhelmed, with the occupancy rate ranging between 80 percent and 100 percent in intensive care units. Many have to wait in line for beds and equipment.

The state of Rio Grande do Sul is in its fourth week of complete hospital crisis, with 114 percent occupancy of intensive care units. More than 320 COVID-19 patients are waiting for more available intensive care equipment.

Brazil has vaccinated almost 20 million people, with 15.2 million having received one dose and 4.6 million people having received both doses, according to local media.

