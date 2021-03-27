Brazil sets daily record of 3,650 new COVID-19 deaths
Brazil on Friday again broke its record of single-day COVID-19 deaths, after 3,650 people died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.
It was the second time Brazil exceeded 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in one day, after registering 3,251 deaths on Tuesday.
Brazil's death toll from the virus now stands at 307,112, while the nationwide count of infections reached 12,404,414, after tests detected 84,245 new cases in the previous 24 hours, slightly less than the record 100,158 new cases detected on Thursday.
Brazil is currently the global epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the world's second-worst outbreak in terms of both deaths and infections, only after the United States.
As of Thursday, Brazil had vaccinated 18.5 million people against COVID-19, with 14.07 million people, or 6.65 percent of the population, having received the first dose and 4.51 million having received both jabs.
Photos
Related Stories
- Restoration of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil
- Sao Paulo bans most business, restaurant, park operations for two weeks
- Brazil applies new restrictions as COVID-19 deaths surpass 247,000
- Brazil's COVID-19 cases top 10 mln, gov't vows timely vaccination
- Rio de Janeiro Carnival 2021 canceled due to COVID-19
- Brazil confirms first reinfection with new COVID-19 variant
- Brazil exceeds 1,000 deaths, 60,000 cases of COVID-19 for 3rd straight day
- Study finds possible COVID-19 presence in Brazil as early as December 2019
- Brazil's COVID-19 vaccination drive to begin end of January, says health minister
- Brazil institute finds Sinovac jab up to "100 percent" effective for serious cases
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.