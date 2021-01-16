Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jan 16, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Brazil confirms first reinfection with new COVID-19 variant

(Xinhua)    11:09, January 16, 2021

BRASILIA, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Brazil's Health Ministry on Friday confirmed the country's first case of reinfection with a new variant of the COVID-19, detected in the northern state of Amazonas.

The Brazilian Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, the largest medical research center in Latin America, on Jan. 12 identified a new variant of the COVID-19 in a 29-year-old woman with mild symptoms of the disease, the ministry said in a statement.

The woman had been diagnosed with the disease for the first time on March 24 and nine months later, on Dec. 30, she tested positive again.

"The second analysis carried out showed a pattern of mutations compatible with the SARS-CoV-2 virus variant recently identified by Japan's Health Ministry, but originating in the Amazon," the ministry said.

"In Brazil, two cases of reinfection by a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 have been reported so far, one in the state of Bahia with the mutation identified in South Africa that is still under investigation, and the other already confirmed in Amazonas with the Amazonian variant initially identified in Japan," said the ministry.

The cases are under the supervision of teams from the Health Ministry, and experts from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and World Health Organization (WHO).

According to the health ministry, some 8,324,294 people in Brazil have tested positive for COVID-19, out of which 7,339,703 have recovered and 207,095 have died. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York