Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:59, March 28, 2021

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

The same day saw eight imported cases newly reported, including two each in Shanghai and Sichuan, and one each in Tianjin, Henan, Guangdong and Shaanxi, the commission said in its daily report.

One suspected COVID-19 case was newly reported in Shanghai, and there were no new deaths related to COVID-19.

Saturday saw the discharge of two COVID-19 patients from hospital following their recovery.

A total of 5,262 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Saturday. Among them, 5,098 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 164 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,167 by Saturday, including 167 patients still receiving treatment, one of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 85,364 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Saturday.

Saturday also saw 19 asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, three asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 267 asymptomatic cases, all imported, were under medical observation.

By the end of Saturday, 11,445 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 205 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 48 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 1,020 cases, including 10 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,040 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 48 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 978 had been discharged in Taiwan.

