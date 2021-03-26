Home>>
Politicizing COVID-19 origin-tracing "extremely immoral": official
March 26, 2021
BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Politicizing the COVID-19 origin-tracing undermines global cooperation, affects the global fight against the pandemic, and will lead to more life losses, which is extremely immoral, a Chinese Foreign Ministry official said on Friday.
Yang Tao, head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations and Conferences, made the remarks at a press briefing to foreign diplomats on the WHO-China joint study.
Certain countries cannot wait to cajole other countries to sign a so-called joint statement to oppose the report, although the WHO-China mission's final report has not been released yet, Yang said.
