Chinese mainland reports 11 new imported COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:41, March 26, 2021

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Eleven new imported COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday on the Chinese mainland, bringing the total number of imported cases to 5,243.

Of the new imported cases, seven were reported in Shanghai, two in Guangdong, and one each in Fujian and Shaanxi, the National Health Commission said in its daily report Friday.

Of the imported cases, 5,082 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 161 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

