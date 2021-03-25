U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 30 mln -- Johns Hopkins University
NEW YORK, March 24 (Xinhua) -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States topped 30 million on Wednesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
U.S. COVID-19 case count rose to 30,001,245, with a total of 545,053 deaths, as of 6:27 p.m. local time (2227 GMT), according to the CSSE tally.
California topped the state-level caseload list, with 3,647,735 cases. Texas confirmed the second most cases of 2,765,635, followed by Florida with 2,021,656 cases, New York with 1,814,662 cases, and Illinois with more than 1.2 million cases.
Other states with over 800,000 cases include Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, New Jersey, Arizona and Tennessee, the CSSE data showed.
The United States remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world's most cases and deaths, making up more than 24 percent of the global caseload and nearly 20 percent of the global deaths.
U.S. COVID-19 cases reached 10 million on Nov. 9, 2020, and the number doubled on Jan. 1, 2021. Ever since the beginning of 2021, the country has added 10 million new cases.
A national ensemble forecast updated Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predicted that the number of newly reported COVID-19 cases over the next four weeks will remain stable or have an uncertain trend, with 176,000 to 544,000 new cases likely reported by April 17.
The CDC also projected a total of 558,000 to 578,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States by April 17.
Photos
Related Stories
- At least 6 killed in mass shooting in U.S. Colorado: local media
- U.S. reports over 6,000 coronavirus variants infections
- U.S. value, cyclical stocks remain favored with outbound rotation stalled
- Dialogue, win-win are right choices for China-U.S. relations
- China, U.S. hold candid, constructive dialogue, keeping door open to further communication
- Anti-Asian crime: a plague the U.S. fails to address
- Obstacles to U.S. attempt to solidify trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan
- UN review exposes dark side of U.S. human rights record
- S. Korea, U.S. defense, foreign ministers hold "2+2" talks about Korean Peninsula, regional issues
- Senate unanimously confirms Katherine Tai as U.S. trade representative
- U.S. Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn 2020 presidential election results
- Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 900,000 -- Johns Hopkins University
- Trump administration sends federal agents to three more cities
- U.S. president arrives in India for two-day visit
- Iraq, U.S. condemn rocket attack on U.S. embassy in Baghdad
- Pompeo meets Pakistani FM on Afghanistan, ties
- U.S. State Department wasted 103 mln USD in camp building project in Afghanistan: report
- Chinese, U.S. chief trade negotiators hold telephone conversation
- China firmly opposes U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, says senior official
- U.S. vows to maintain pressure on Iran amid tension
- U.S.-listed Chinese firms trade mostly lower
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.