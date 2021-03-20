Anti-Asian crime: a plague the U.S. fails to address

At the height of the nationwide protest sparked by the brutal killing of George Floyd, an epidemic of hate crimes targeting Asians was spreading in the shadows. Racist slurs in social media, intentional injuries on the street, and even targeted homicides in spas: anti-Asian hate crime has mutated into various forms, taking a heavy toll on the “Model Minority” community.

From March 19, 2020, to Feb. 28, there have been at least 3,795 reported hate incidents targeting Asian Americans, according to a recent report by Stop AAPI Hate, an NGO tracking incident of discrimination, hate, and xenophobia against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Another report published by the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino signals a worrying trend: Anti-Asian hate crime in 16 of America’s largest cities spiked 149% last year, even though “overall hate crime dropped 7% in 2020.”

Behind the chilling figures are lost loved ones, fractured bones, broken hearts, and shattered dreams. The Asian community is bleeding inside.