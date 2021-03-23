Languages

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

At least 6 killed in mass shooting in U.S. Colorado: local media

(Xinhua) 09:29, March 23, 2021

LOS ANGELES, March 22 (Xinhua) -- At least six people were killed in a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, the United States, local media reported on Monday, citing law enforcement officials.

