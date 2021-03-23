Home>>
At least 6 killed in mass shooting in U.S. Colorado: local media
(Xinhua) 09:29, March 23, 2021
LOS ANGELES, March 22 (Xinhua) -- At least six people were killed in a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, the United States, local media reported on Monday, citing law enforcement officials.
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. reports over 6,000 coronavirus variants infections
- U.S. value, cyclical stocks remain favored with outbound rotation stalled
- Dialogue, win-win are right choices for China-U.S. relations
- China, U.S. hold candid, constructive dialogue, keeping door open to further communication
- Anti-Asian crime: a plague the U.S. fails to address
- Obstacles to U.S. attempt to solidify trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan
- UN review exposes dark side of U.S. human rights record
- S. Korea, U.S. defense, foreign ministers hold "2+2" talks about Korean Peninsula, regional issues
- Senate unanimously confirms Katherine Tai as U.S. trade representative
- Senate unanimously confirms Katherine Tai as U.S. trade representative
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.