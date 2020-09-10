Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Sep 10, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 900,000 -- Johns Hopkins University

(Xinhua)    08:58, September 10, 2020

NEW YORK, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 900,000 on Wednesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global death toll rose to 900,079, while there were more than 27.6 million cases worldwide as of 5:28 p.m. (2128 GMT), the CSSE data showed.

The United States remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with 6,356,310 cases and 190,649 deaths, making up more than 20 percent of the global death toll.

Brazil recorded the world's second largest death toll of 127,464, followed by India with 73,890 fatalities. India recently replaced Brazil as the country with the world's second highest caseload, which exceeded 4.3 million, according to the CSSE.

Countries with over 30,000 fatalities also include Mexico, Britain, Italy, France and Peru.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York