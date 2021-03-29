S.Korea reports 384 more COVID-19 cases, 102,141 in total

Xinhua) 10:06, March 29, 2021

SEOUL, March 29 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 384 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 102,141.

The daily caseload was down from 482 in the previous day amid fewer virus tests over the weekend, falling below 400 in six days.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since Nov. 8 last year owing to cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 105 were Seoul residents and 130 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Fourteen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 7,559.

Four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,726. The total fatality rate stood at 1.69 percent.

A total of 269 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 94,124. The total recovery rate was 92.15 percent.

The country has tested more than 7.61 million people, among whom 7,435,252 tested negative for the virus and 78,938 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on Feb. 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to a total of 793,966 people with 5,232 fully vaccinated.

