Cambodia aims to provide 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses a month for citizens

Xinhua) 16:06, March 29, 2021

PHNOM PENH, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia's Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Monday that the Southeast Asian nation has set a goal of providing one million shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to its citizens per month.

"In our plan, we aim to give at least one million doses a month because more purchased and donated vaccines will be subsequently arriving in the country," he said in a voice message.

The prime minister said doctors will be dispatched by the central authorities to assist in the vaccine rollout carried out in different areas of the country in order to speed up the inoculation drive.

The move came after a new batch of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines that Cambodia bought from China's pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech arrived in the kingdom on Friday.

Cambodia launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive on Feb. 10. As of Sunday, more than 383,400 people in priority groups had received vaccines against the coronavirus, a government report showed.

Hun Sen said that the kingdom has planned to inoculate at least 10 million of its 16 million population.

The country has officially reported a total of 2,273 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 11 deaths and 1,172 recoveries, the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)