Russian daily COVID-19 infections drop most in half year

Xinhua) 11:03, March 31, 2021

MOSCOW, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Russia logged 8,277 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily rise since Sept. 29 last year, taking its national tally to 4,536,820, the country's official monitoring and response center said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, as Russia reported 409 more deaths and 9,588 new recoveries, the respective totals stood at 98,442 and 4,155,996, the center said.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 1,291 new cases, taking its total to 1,025,454.

Russia's Health Ministry on Monday received an application for the registration of the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine and will be reviewing its safety and efficacy before giving it the green light.

Nearly 120 million coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)