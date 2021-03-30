Home>>
Hong Kong reports 7 new COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 16:28, March 30, 2021
HONG KONG, March 30 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported seven additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 11,461.
The new cases were one traceable local infection and six imported, the CHP said in a statement.
While daily infections remained low recently, the CHP still called on the public to keep social distancing and avoid unnecessary outbound trips.
Some 475,100 vaccine doses have been administered in Hong Kong under a government inoculation program starting Feb. 26 and about 24,600 people have been fully vaccinated.
