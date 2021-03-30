NYS COVID-19 hospitalizations up to 4,575, positivity rate 4.13 pct: governor

NEW YORK, March 29 (Xinhua) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York state rose to 4,575 on Sunday, compared with 4,529 one day earlier, tweeted Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday.

Meanwhile, the single-day COVID-19 test positivity rate went up to 4.13 percent on Sunday from 3.52 percent on Saturday, he said, adding that there were 57 COVID-19 deaths in the state on Sunday, compared with 64 one day earlier.

"COVID continues to rear its ugly head across New York State, and while hospitalization and vaccination metrics continue to trend in the right direction, this pandemic isn't done with us yet," the governor was quoted as saying in an official release.

"The vaccine is here and New York State is working 24/7 and pulling out all the stops to get shots in arms, including expanding eligibility and establishing new vaccination sites. But in the meantime, washing hands, wearing masks and socially distancing are critical behaviors that can help us slow the spread as we continue to fight the COVID beast," he added.

In another tweet, Cuomo said, "29.6% of New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine dose and 16.8% have completed their vaccine series. 171,419 total doses were administered over the past 24 hours. 9,056,970 total doses administered to date."

"Starting Tuesday, April 6 at 8 am, all New Yorkers age 16+ will be eligible to schedule and receive the COVID-19 vaccines. And beginning tomorrow at 8 am, all New Yorkers age 30+ will be eligible to schedule and receive the vaccines," he added.

As of Monday afternoon, total COVID-19 deaths in New York state were reported at 50,017, the second worst in the country following the state of California with a death toll of 58,957, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

