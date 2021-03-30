Biden says 90 pct of adult Americans eligible to be vaccinated in 3 weeks

Xinhua) 14:58, March 30, 2021

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Monday that 90 percent of adult Americans will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccination in three weeks.

He told a White House briefing that while 90 percent of adult Americans will be eligible to get vaccinated by April 19, the remaining 10 percent will be eligible by May 1.

Biden's remarks came as the country has seen a rise in new COVID-19 cases in 27 states.

Biden said cases are "going back" as people relax safeguards. Letting down guard could make the pandemic "worse," he noted.

Biden vowed to direct governors to reinstate mask mandates.

Earlier this month, Biden said he would direct all states, tribes, and territories to make all adult Americans eligible for COVID-19 vaccines by May 1.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)