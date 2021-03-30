Over 6.3 mln COVID-19 vaccine shots administered in China's Hubei

Xinhua) 13:52, March 30, 2021

WUHAN, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hubei Province has administered over 6.32 million doses of coronavirus vaccines as of Sunday, according to a provincial press briefing Monday.

Of the total, over 440,000 people have completed the full two doses of vaccines, said the press briefing on Hubei's COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

People with a higher risk of exposure will be vaccinated first, in sectors including medical treatment and public health, transportation, education, and the service industry, as well as labor-intensive industries, said Huang Xibao, deputy director of the provincial disease prevention and control center.

Since March 25, Hubei has ramped up its COVID-19 vaccination efforts to include people aged 18 and above and expanded vaccine access for senior citizens aged 60 and above.

Besides medical institutions, makeshift vaccination sites with convenient locations have also been set up across Hubei near areas such as colleges, universities and major corporations.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)