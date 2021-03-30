Macao reports no locally transmitted COVID-19 case for whole year

MACAO, March 29 (Xinhua) -- No locally transmitted COVID-19 case had been reported for 365 days in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) as of Monday, according to the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macao.

A total of 48 confirmed cases had been reported in the SAR and all of them had been discharged from hospitals. No medical staff had been infected with the virus.

The center said one Macao resident who had recently returned from Britain tested positive on Friday to the COVID-19 variant that was first detected in Britain.

The patient, a 24-year-old female student, had shown no symptoms, the center said, adding that the case would pose a very low risk to Macao because she had been under closed-loop management since arriving in the city.

As of Monday, altogether 47,483 people in Macao had been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines. Last week, the SAR suspended the inoculation of mRNA vaccines made in Germany due to package flaws related to the vial tops.

