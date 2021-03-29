Macao's average occupancy rate of guest rooms surges in February

Xinhua) 16:51, March 29, 2021

MACAO, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Macao's average occupancy rate of guest rooms stood at 38.5 percent in February, representing year-on-year growth of 23.7 percentage points and yet a month-to-month decrease of 1.8 percentage points, the special administrative region's (SAR) statistics service said on Monday.

Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) also indicated that a total of 120 hotels and guesthouses were open for business in February 2021. The number of available guest rooms dropped by 4.4 percent to 36,000.

The number of guests checked into hotels and guesthouses surged by 147.2 percent year-on-year to 382,000 in February, with mainland guests soaring by 192.1 percent to 303,000. The average length of stay of guests shortened by 0.1 night year-on-year to 1.7 nights.

In the first two months of 2021, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms fell by 10.9 percentage points year-on-year to 39.4 percent. In addition, the number of guests of hotels and guesthouses shrank by 32.5 percent year-on-year to 833,000, whereas their average length of stay increased by 0.1 night to 1.7 nights.

Macao has seen an increase of visitor arrivals recently as visitors from the mainland do not need to be quarantined thanks to stable epidemic situations on both sides. As of Monday, no locally transmitted COVID-19 case had been reported in Macao for a whole year. No death had been caused by the virus in the SAR.

