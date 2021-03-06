Macao vows to fully implement principle of "patriots administering SARs"

MACAO, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Friday expressed its firm backing of, and support for, the major move made by the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, to improve the electoral system of the Hong Kong SAR.

A draft decision on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong SAR was submitted on Friday at the fourth annual session of the 13th NPC for deliberation.

The draft decision is a major move to fully implement the fundamental principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," and to ensure the lasting prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, according to a statement issued by the Macao SAR.

Ensuring that the power stemming from a high degree of autonomy for SARs is in the hands of patriots is a crucial principle concerning the implementation of "one country, two systems," said the statement.

Since Macao's return to the motherland, the Macao SAR government and people from all walks of life in Macao have been paying great attention to carrying forward Macao's patriotic tradition and upholding national concept and patriotism. The core value of loving the country and Macao has been the mainstay of the Macao society, the statement noted.

Calling it a shared responsibility for people across Macao to safeguard the SAR's social stability and to consolidate the foundation for "patriots administering Macao," the statement said the Macao SAR will comprehensively implement the fundamental principle of "patriots administering Macao," and keep improving local electoral systems according to Macao's practical needs.

These efforts are to ensure the implementation of "one country, two systems" principle will not be distorted in Macao and to promote the enduring success of "one country, two systems" with Macao characteristics, according to the statement.