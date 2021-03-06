Liaison office of central gov't in Macao SAR firmly supports institutional guarantee for implementation of "patriots administering Hong Kong"

MACAO, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Friday voiced firm support to the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, in deliberating a draft decision on improving the electoral system in the Hong Kong SAR.

The draft decision provides solid institutional guarantee for fully implementing the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," a spokesperson of the office said.

The principle is fundamental to national sovereignty, security and development interests as well as the lasting prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, the spokesperson said, stressing that it is also the core meaning and bottom line of "one country, two systems" principle.

The NPC deliberating the draft decision is a major move for adhering to and improving the "one country, two systems" principle, safeguarding the constitutional order stipulated in the Constitution and the HKSAR Basic Law and implementing the fundamental principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," said the spokesperson.

The move is significant to promoting the steady and sustained development of "one country, two systems" and maintaining the lasting prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, added the spokesperson.

The electoral system is a major component of HKSAR's political system. Improvement of the electoral system must be led by the central authorities, who has the decision-making power, said the spokesperson.

The NPC deliberating the draft decision conforms to relevant stipulations in the Constitution and the HKSAR Basic Law and is suited to the realities of Hong Kong, making it undoubtedly legitimate, righteous and necessary, said the spokesperson.

Compatriots in the Macao SAR have always been patriotic with strong senses of national identity and belonging to the country, and pride in the nation, the spokesperson noted.

The spokesperson voiced confidence that the Macao SAR government and all walks of the society would continue fully implementing the principle of "patriots administering Macao," safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, continuously improving systems and mechanisms related to the implementation of the Constitution and the Macao SAR Basic Law, and promoting the steady and sustained development of "one country, two systems" with Macao characteristics.