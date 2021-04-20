People receive Chinese vaccines in Ecatepec, Mexico

Xinhua) 09:02, April 20, 2021

A medical worker holds Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines at a vaccination center in Ecatepec, Mexico, on April 16, 2021. Chinese vaccines have been part of health cooperation that Mexico and China have been maintaining since last year to tackle COVID-19. (Xinhua/David de la Paz)

