Home>>
Cranes welcome the arrival of spring in NE China's nature reserve
(People's Daily Online) 17:06, April 15, 2021
|Photo shows a red-crowned crane standing in the Momoge National Nature Reserve, northeast China's Jilin province. (People’s Daily Online/Li Chengwei)
Momoge National Nature Reserve, known as China's hometown of white cranes and situated in northeast China's Jilin province, plays a vital role in protecting rare and endangered birds as well as maintaining the ecological balance of the region.
The reserve is home to 298 species of birds from 55 families and 17 orders, including 22 species of national first-class protected birds and 49 species of birds under second-class protection. The key targets for protection on the reserve include rare water birds, including the white cranes, as well as the wetland ecosystem itself that they inhabit.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Measures taken to protect habitat of black-necked cranes in Zhaotong, Yunnan
- Rare black-necked cranes wintering in Yunnan
- Endangered cranes welcomed by Tibetans during migration
- Environment of reserve improved for black-necked cranes in China's Tibet
- White cranes seen at Huanzidong wetland in NE China
- Migratory birds begin to fly northbound after wintering in SW China
- Black-necked cranes seen in SW China
- Breathtaking beauty of black-neck crane nature reserve in SW China
- Black-necked cranes seen in southwest China's Yunnan
- Tibet turns temporary home to 7,000 to 8,000 black-necked cranes
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.