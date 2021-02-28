Measures taken to protect habitat of black-necked cranes in Zhaotong, Yunnan

A flock of black-necked cranes fly over the Dashanbao Black-neck Crane Nature Reserve during sunrise in Zhaotong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 25, 2021. The Dashanbao Black-neck Crane Nature Reserve, established in 2003 for the endangered black-necked cranes, has witnessed over 1,400 black-necked cranes wintering here this year. In recent years, local authorities have taken a variety of measures such as ecological restoration and food source base construction to protect the habitat of black-necked cranes. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)