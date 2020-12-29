Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Feel the vibe of Beihai wetland in SW China

By Zhou Yu (People's Daily Online)    10:44, December 29, 2020

Situated at the southern slope of the Gaoligong Mountain, Tengchong Beihai Wetland in Tengchong County, southwest China’s Yunnan Province is one of the first 33 national key wetlands in China.

Situated at the southern slope of the Gaoligong Mountain, Tengchong Beihai Wetland in Tengchong County, southwest China’s Yunnan Province is one of the first 33 national key wetlands in China. On December 8, the water glistens at the only national level wetland reserve in Yunnan Province. (People’s Daily Online/Zhou Yu)

The unique plateau volcanic barrier lake ecosystem of the Beihai Wetland was formed by a volcanic eruption millions of years ago. Covering an area of about 16 square kilometers, the wetland park is renowned for its tranquil scenery, which is dominated by water and the surrounding mountains.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Full coverage

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York