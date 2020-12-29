Feel the vibe of Beihai wetland in SW China

Situated at the southern slope of the Gaoligong Mountain, Tengchong Beihai Wetland in Tengchong County, southwest China’s Yunnan Province is one of the first 33 national key wetlands in China.

Situated at the southern slope of the Gaoligong Mountain, Tengchong Beihai Wetland in Tengchong County, southwest China’s Yunnan Province is one of the first 33 national key wetlands in China. On December 8, the water glistens at the only national level wetland reserve in Yunnan Province. (People’s Daily Online/Zhou Yu)

The unique plateau volcanic barrier lake ecosystem of the Beihai Wetland was formed by a volcanic eruption millions of years ago. Covering an area of about 16 square kilometers, the wetland park is renowned for its tranquil scenery, which is dominated by water and the surrounding mountains.