Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 24, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Cultural venues in China to become more senior-friendly

(Xinhua)    15:14, December 24, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- China has urged its cultural venues and tourist attractions to improve their infrastructure and services to be more friendly to the elderly, according to a circular from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The ministry has called on the country's cultural venues to retain some traditional methods pertaining to access and reservation, such as manual ticket counters, accepting cash for tickets and taking reservations by phone calls, so as to provide better accessibility for the elderly.

The ministry has also asked cultural venues and attractions to improve health code recognition, adding that senior citizens who have trouble using smartphones should be allowed to furnish ID cards or other valid identification documents where health codes are needed.

Cultural venues and attractions are required to upgrade their infrastructure and services by Dec. 31 to meet the standards mentioned in the circular.

Earlier in November, Chinese authorities issued a plan specifying measures to help the elderly overcome barriers to using smart technologies while maintaining traditional services for them.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York