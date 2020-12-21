Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Dec 21, 2020
Hand-woven products help improve livelihoods of Wa ethnic group in Ximeng, Yunnan

(Xinhua)    08:45, December 21, 2020

Villagers make hand-woven brocades in Yangluo Village of Wa Autonomous County of Ximeng, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 20, 2020. In recent years, the local government of Wa Autonomous County of Ximeng has been enhancing the protection of local intangible cultural heritage and helping people of Wa ethnic group preserve and inherit their ancient cultures and traditions. Cultural companies including Ximeng Impression in Yangluo Village are also participating in the efforts. They provide the locals with opportunities of learning weaving techniques and selling products of a great variety of hand-woven clothing. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)


