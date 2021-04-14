Top 10 archaeological discoveries of 2020 in China unveiled

Ecns.cn) 13:15, April 14, 2021

The photo provided by Guizhou Provincial Research Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology shows the relic site of Zhaoguo Cave site, Gui'an New Area, southwest China’s Guizhou province. Dating back to 45,000 to 12,000 years, during the Paleolithic to Neolithic period, the findings here provides key clues to the early-stage usage of fire.(Photo provided by Guizhou Provincial Research Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology)

Top 10 archaeological discoveries of 2020 in China were unveiled on Tuesday. The findings were selected from a shortlist of 20 archaeological discoveries in 15 provincial-level regions, were announced by a 21-person judging panel featuring the country's top-tier archaeological scholars. The annual selection of China's top 10 archaeological findings has been held since 1990.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)