China to boost archaeological studies from 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- China will give archaeological and historical studies more importance during its 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), an official with the National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA) said on Monday.

Liu Yuzhu, the head of the NCHA, said that studies in 2021 will prioritize major historical projects, including research on the culture of the Xia Dynasty (around 2070 BC-1600 BC), the origin of Homo sapiens, the origin of the civilizations along the Yellow River and the Yangtze River, and Chinese frontier archaeology.

The conference, attended by officials from the cultural heritage protection authorities across the country, was held in Beijing.

Seven major archaeological studies were launched in 2020 and achieved major breakthroughs to clarify the origins of Chinese civilization.