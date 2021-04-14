Home>>
In pics: Pupils learn rod puppet skills in N China
(People's Daily Online) 14:58, April 14, 2021
On April 12, students from Tongshun Street Primary School in Hohhot, North China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region learned rod puppet skills under the guidance of staff from a local cultural center. Rod puppetry is one of China’s National Intangible Cultural Heritages. To carry on the traditional heritage, the cultural institute and school at Yuquan District in Hohhot held this activity to let students feel the charm of puppet skills.
