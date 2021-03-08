Students practice playing Javanese puppets following health protocols amid COVID-19 in Indonesia

A beginner student plays music instruments during a Javanese puppetry class following health protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic at Nirmala Sari hermitage in Cinere, Depok district, West Java, Indonesia, March 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
