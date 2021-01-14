China, Indonesia reach five-point consensus: Chinese FM

JAKARTA, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday that China and Indonesia reached a five-point consensus during his visit to the country.

At a joint press conference with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Wang said first, both countries should join hands to win the protracted battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

China is willing to work with Indonesia to promote cooperation in research and development, procurement and production, on the basis of the successful launch of the third phase of clinical trials of the vaccine. China will help Indonesia build a regional vaccine production center, and promote the health community with a shared future for mankind.

Second, the two sides should work together to write a new development chapter. China is willing to expand Indonesia's exports to China, increase investments in Indonesia, and promote bilateral trade in a healthy and balanced way.

The two countries could dovetail the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative and Indonesia's vision of Global Maritime Fulcrum, and actively press forward such key projects as the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, the regional comprehensive economic corridor and industrial parks.

Third, China and Indonesia should join hands to work for regional cooperation and development.

The East Asia region has set an example for the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and become the bellwether of the world economic recovery. The two countries should jointly put into force Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) at the earliest possible date and release the dividend of the world's largest free trade bloc.

Fourth, as two major coastal countries around the South China Sea, China and Indonesia should work together with other ASEAN countries to fully and effectively implement the Declaration of the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, actively and steadily advance the negotiation of the code of conduct in the South China Sea, and make effective and substantive regional rules to jointly maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.

Fifth, both side should join hands to safeguard and promote multilateralism. The pandemic shows that all countries are a community sharing weal and woe, and multilateral mechanism is more important than ever.

Both China and Indonesia are developing countries members in the Group of 20 (G20). China is willing to fully support Indonesia in hosting the G20 summit in 2022, work together with Indonesia to reform and improve global governance and cooperation, and maintain multilateralism and free trade, so as to contribute to world peace, stability and development in the post-pandemic era.