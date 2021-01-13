Head of the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency Bagus Puruhito (R) hands over the just-retrieved flight data recorder (FDR), also known as black box, of Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ-182 in a case to Head of the National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) Soerjanto Tjahjono at the Jakarta International Container Terminal (JICT) in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 12, 2021. Divers on Tuesday retrieved the FDR of the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 plane that plunged into the water off the coast of the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday, Indonesian Military Commander Air Chief Marshall Hadi Tjahjanto said here. TO GO WITH "Black box of Indonesia's crashed plane retrieved" (Photo by Aditya Irawan/Xinhua)

JAKARTA, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Divers on Tuesday retrieved a flight data recorder (FDR), also known as the black box, of the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500 plane that plunged into the water off the coast of the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Saturday, Indonesian Military Commander Air Chief Marshall Hadi Tjahjanto said here.

The divers also found the underwater locator beacon (ULB) of the FDR and the ULB of the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) in the area which has been previously spotted, the commander said.

Tjahjanto believed that the position of the CVR would be in a spot around the area.

"I got information from the Navy chief of staff at 4:40 p.m. (Jakarta time) that a black box has been retrieved," he told a press conference at the Jakarta International Container Terminal.

Each FDR and CVR is equipped with an underwater locator beacon.

Head of the National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) Soerjanto Tjahjanto said that it would take between two days and five days to download all the contents of the FDR. Then it would be analyzed by the investigators to find out the cause of the fatal flight accident.

The Sriwijaya Airplane with flight number SJ-182 and operated by a budget airline crashed shortly after taking off from the international airport Soekarno-Hatta in Jakarta on Saturday.

The plane with 62 people on board was heading to Pontianak city of West Kalimantan province.