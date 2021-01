BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday sent a message of condolence to Indonesian President Joko Widodo over the recent crash of a Sriwijaya Air passenger plane.

Xi said he is shocked to learn about the crash. Noting that China is a friendly neighbor of Indonesia, Xi said he, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, would like to express deep condolences over the victims and extend sincere sympathies to the bereaved families.