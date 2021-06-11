Lives of people in Korla, NW China's Xinjiang

People in ethnic costumes dance at People's Square in Korla, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 23, 2021. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Ruohan)

Korla is the seat of Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, and has been home to a sizeable Mongolian community in southeastern Xinjiang for centuries. Located near the center of Xinjiang, Korla has served as an important transportation hub and material distribution center along the Silk Road. As the second-largest city in Xinjiang, Korla has long enjoyed a certain degree of prosperity, boasting a convenient transportation system and ample entertainment facilities. The city’s main public space, People’s Square, is one of the places often frequented by locals seeking to enjoy their leisure time. In the afternoon, People’s Square is bustling with people sauntering around, playing chess, and dancing.

