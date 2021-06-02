Languages

Archive

Wednesday, June 02, 2021

Home>>

Sweden starts first steps to ease COVID-19 restrictions

(Xinhua) 16:43, June 02, 2021

People enjoy the sunshine by the sea in Stockholm, Sweden on June 1, 2021. From June 1, Sweden has started the first steps to ease the country's COVID-19 restrictions, meaning that restaurants can open longer, and public events can accommodate more people. (Photo by Wei Xuechao/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories