Sweden starts first steps to ease COVID-19 restrictions

Xinhua) 16:43, June 02, 2021

People enjoy the sunshine by the sea in Stockholm, Sweden on June 1, 2021. From June 1, Sweden has started the first steps to ease the country's COVID-19 restrictions, meaning that restaurants can open longer, and public events can accommodate more people. (Photo by Wei Xuechao/Xinhua)

