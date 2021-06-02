Home>>
Sweden starts first steps to ease COVID-19 restrictions
(Xinhua) 16:43, June 02, 2021
People enjoy the sunshine by the sea in Stockholm, Sweden on June 1, 2021. From June 1, Sweden has started the first steps to ease the country's COVID-19 restrictions, meaning that restaurants can open longer, and public events can accommodate more people. (Photo by Wei Xuechao/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Origin tracing of COVID-19 calls for respect to science
- Interview: Ex-Italian PM says post-pandemic challenges call for "qualitative leap" forward in global cooperation
- Nigerian president calls for collective efforts to tackle COVID-19
- UK in "vulnerable position" in fighting COVID-19 despite vaccination progress: scientist
- Georgian health minister tests positive for COVID-19
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.